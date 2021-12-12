U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.74 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

