Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by Truist from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Udemy stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

