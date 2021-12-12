Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.42. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

