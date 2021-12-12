Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

