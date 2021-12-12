Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lowered to Hold at Nord/LB

Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Uniper stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

