United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.