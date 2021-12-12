UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPH. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 888,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

