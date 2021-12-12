US Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

