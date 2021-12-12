US Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.