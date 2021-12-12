Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,864,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,837,856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Vale worth $486,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

