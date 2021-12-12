Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

