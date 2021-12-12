Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.10 million to $870.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $254.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

