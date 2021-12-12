Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

