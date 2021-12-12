Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

