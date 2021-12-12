Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.14

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.14 and last traded at $169.07, with a volume of 17247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

