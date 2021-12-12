Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

VIG opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

