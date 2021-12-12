Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.