Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

