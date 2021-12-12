Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.78 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day moving average is $243.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

