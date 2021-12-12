Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,401,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

