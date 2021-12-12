Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s 2nd Largest Position

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.6% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

