Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.