Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $265.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.89.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

