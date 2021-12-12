Vega Protocol Market Cap Achieves $100.47 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $100.47 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.29 or 0.00026691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,561,286 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

