Verasity Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $171.60 million and approximately $38.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00098272 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

