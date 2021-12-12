VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $248.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $222.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

