Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.