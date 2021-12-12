ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.