ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 3rd

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

VIAC stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

