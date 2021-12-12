Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $938,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $236.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

