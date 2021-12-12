Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $506,580. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

