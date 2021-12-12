Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 26,300 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.72 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

