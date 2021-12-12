Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

