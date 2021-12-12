Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,100 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,995,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -341.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

