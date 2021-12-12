Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 333,107 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,107 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Macerich by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Macerich by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.