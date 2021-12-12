Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FIZZ opened at $48.26 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.