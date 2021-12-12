VNT Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $757,078.32 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $757,078.32 and approximately $169,382.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

