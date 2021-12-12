Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

VYNT stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

