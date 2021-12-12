Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

