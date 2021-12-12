Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Cut by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.