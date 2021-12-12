Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.