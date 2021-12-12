Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will report sales of $342.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.18. 59,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

