Warburg Research Reiterates €4.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.20 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.