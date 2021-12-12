Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $820.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.99 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $340.96 on Friday. Waters has a twelve month low of $238.63 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

