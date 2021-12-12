Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Watsco by 85.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 203.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a one year low of $217.72 and a one year high of $317.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

