WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,426.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

