WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.59. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

