Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Weatherford International stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

