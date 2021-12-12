Wedbush Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.73 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.