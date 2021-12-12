Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
EOD opened at $5.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.