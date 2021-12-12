Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EOD opened at $5.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

